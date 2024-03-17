Maureen Lonergan, Cork and formerly Ardfinnan.

Gorsefield, Loreto Park, South Douglas Road, Cork and formally of Neddins Ardfinnan Clonmel Co Tipperary.

Passed peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

Pre-deceased by her brother Tom. Deeply regretted by her sisters Anne (Hanrahan) and Kathleen (English), sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the family home in Neddins (E91 R202) on Monday 18th from 4pm to 7pm. Removal to St Nicholas Church Grange (E91 KW80) for 12 noon Mass on Tuesday 19th with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.