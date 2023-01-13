Maureen King Nee Wallace, Cahir

Mountain Road, Cahir

Maureen passed away peacefully in the loving care of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home Cahir.

Predeceased by her husband John (Paddy), sisters Eileen and Kitty, brother Tommy.

She will be sadly missed by her loving niece Maria (Wallace Doyle) and her husband Dick, her sister in law Kitten King (Tipperary) extended family in Kildare and UK, neighbours and friends

Funeral cortége will leave her home on the Mountain Road on Monday at 10am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cahir for Requiem Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.