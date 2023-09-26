Maureen Keane nee Williams, Portumna

Bridge Road, Portumna, Co Galway.

Passed from this life, in the care of the staff of GUH, on 25th September 2023 following a short illness.

Predeceased by her sister Val, brothers PJ, Basil, Ralph, Billy, Frank and Tony.

She is deeply missed by her heartbroken husband Vinnie, son Joe, daughter Aida, grandson Oisín, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, members of the extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Maureen will repose in Dignity Funeral Care Funeral Home, Portumna Retirement Village, (H53 AY18) on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna at 10:45am on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

For those unable to attend, Mass will be streamed on the following link:

Maureen’s Mass

Rest in Peace Maureen