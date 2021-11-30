Maureen Holmes nee Hickey, Cashel

St. Patrick’s Gardens, Deerpark Road and formerly of Ballyfowloo, Cashel

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence