Maureen (Mary Teresa) Guinan, Rathcabbin

Culleen, Rathcabbin

Predeceased by her husband John, brothers Tom and Michael and sister Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her loving children Joe, Ann, Nora, John, Mary, Lily, Terence, Pat, Bernard and Tony. Sons in law Paul and Martin. Daughters in law Audrey, Pamela, Maureen, Aisling and Stacey. Grandchildren Kieran, Conor, Aoife, Neisha, Eoin, Saoirse, James, Jack, Darragh, Oisin, Celine, Grace, Cael, Ollie, Nadine, Lexi and Cora. Sisters in law Joan and SR Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday to Our Lady Queen Of Ireland Church Rathcabbin arriving at 11:15am for funeral mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Cronan’s Roscrea.

House private on Monday morning please.