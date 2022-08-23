Maureen English (Née Culley), Clonmel

Monkstown, Barne, Clonmel

22nd August in her 91st year, after a short illness at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by her loving husband Theo and brother Desmond.

Very deeply regretted by her loving children Theo (Jnr), John, Siobhan, and Conor, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Maureen’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Thursday morning at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

House Private.