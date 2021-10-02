Maureen Delaney nee Rigney

Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Catriona and Angela, sons Flannan and Noel, sons-in-law Matty and Kieran, daughters-in-law Magda and Fiona, brother Sean, grandchildren Katie, Ellen, Grace, Niamh, Eve, Jack, Kerry, Meg, Max, Dara, Cillian, Sarah and Hannah, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Private removal from her residence on Sunday morning at 10.30am to arrive in St Molua’s Church, Ballaghmore for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

