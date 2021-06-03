Maureen Delaney nee Kelly, Cahir

Lisava, Cahir

Maureen died peacefully at South Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Larry, she will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Phil, Breda, Theresa and Nancy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Maureen’s Funeral mass will take place on Friday at 12.30 in St. Mary’s church Cahir after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

