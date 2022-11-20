Maureen Danagher Nee Flynn

8 Castle Park, Carrick On Suir

Pre-deceased by her infant son Aidan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Angela, Gemma, Aine, sons Donal, Paul and Michael. Sons in law Henry, Jarlath, Kerry (RIP), daughers in law Gabrielle, Lucy and Cara. Her devoted grand children Clodagh, Ciara, Edel, Eoin, Kate, Bronagh, Evan, Sophie, Rachel, Mia, Conor, Ryan and Claire, and her great grand-daughter Amelia. Her brother Johnny,and sisters Kathleen and Ann, relatives and friends. May Maureen rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday 21st November from 5.30pm to 7pm. Leaving her residence on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30 am in St. Nicholas Church, Carrick-on-Suir, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s cemetery.