Maureen Costello, Gortnahoe

Avalon, Lisduff, Gortnahoe , Thurles Co. Tipperary.

Reposing at Doyles funeral home Urlingford on Monday evening from 5.30 until 7 o’clock.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the church of the Sacred Heart Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Churchyard Graine.

