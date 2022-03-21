Maureen Cagney nee O’Donovan, Thurles

Ashlands, Cabragh Road, Thurles

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by her brother Tony.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Ronnie, sons Raghnall and Barry, daughter Jane, grandchildren Conall (and his wife Keri), Eoghan, Alana, Niamh, Joshua, Caleb and Ryan, daughter-in-law Karen, sisters Daisy, Cora and Ann, brothers Patsy and Rossy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Service in Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday at 12noon.