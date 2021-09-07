Maureen (Brigid Mary) Bourke nee Ryan, Killenaule

Bailey Street, Killenaule.

September 6th 2021, in Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by her sister Anne.

Beloved wife of Michael and sadly missed by Patricia, Michael, Kevin, Jim, Paul & Kieran, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Veronica, Christina, Ursula, Rosemarie and brother Tony, extended family and friends.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Killenaule on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence