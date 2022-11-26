Maura Wall (nee Nolan), Thurles

Collins Park, Thurles.

Unexpectedly. In the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by her husband Denis, brothers Sean, Stephen and Mattie.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Maria, son John, sister Sheila, grandchildren, nephews, nieces (especially Rachel), brothers-in-law Tony, Aidan and Michael, sisters-in-law Helen, Pattie, Bridget and Esther, cousins, former colleagues in Salmon’s Chemist, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 28th Nov. from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 29th Nov. at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.