Maura Trehy (nee Evans), Fethard

The Green, Fethard and formerly of Kilnockin, Fethard.

October 4th 2022, peacefully in the care of Croí Óir, Cashel.

Predeceased by her husband Lolo, children Ciaran, Mary and Veronica, brother Sean and sister Annie. Much loved mother of Jimmy, Noreen, Joseph, Margaret and Damian. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Noreen, Frances and Agnes, her adored grandchildren and great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Maura will be reposing at her son Joseph’s home at Mobarnane, Fethard (Eircode E91HW01) on Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 7pm.

Funeral arriving to the Augustinian Abbey Friary, Fethard, on Friday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The Mass can be watched online at https://www.churchservices.tv/augustinianabbey

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Le Cairde, Clonmel.