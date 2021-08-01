Maura Seymour (nee Scanlan), Portroe & Killaloe

Glencrue, Portroe and formerly of Chapel Street, Killaloe.

August 1st 2021, peacefully, at Nenagh General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Tommy and loving mother of Tony, Marian and Derek.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren Alana, Aoife, Adam and Oskar, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Magda, her brothers and sisters Sadie, Ann, Michael, Patsy, Bernie, Rory, Olive and Siobhán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday 2nd for family and close friends.

Removal on Tuesday from her home at 11.30am, to arrive for Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Portroe, at 12 o’clock, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

