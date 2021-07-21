Maura Ryan (nee Ryan Stephens), Ballycahill

Maura Ryan nee Ryan Stephens

Castlefogarty, Ballycahill, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by her husband Eddie. Deeply regretted by daughters Noreen Regan and Joan Buckley, sons John, Kevin, PJ and Eamon, sons-in-law Willie and Brendan, grandchildren Paula, Stephen Shane and their mother Sandra, Mark, Kelly and Jamie, great grandchildren Saoirse and Teidi, sister-in-law Peg, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm for family and friends.

Funeral mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Cataldus Church Ballycahill, followed by burial in Ballycahill cemetery.

House private Friday morning please.

Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing and face mask wearing.

