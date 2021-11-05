Maura Ryan nee Kirwan, Roscrea

1 Ashbury, Roscrea.

Died peacefully on November 5th at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Pre-deceased by her husband Seamus.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Marie (Tooher), Muriel, Helen and her partner Larry, brother Willie, sister-in-law Bernie, her adored grandchildren Nicole, John, Shane, Gemma, Luke and Aaron, her nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm (masks to be worn at all times).

Removal on Sunday morning at 10.50am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining church grounds.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence