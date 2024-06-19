Maura Ryan (Casey) nee Corbett, Drombane and Upperchurch

Whitepound, Drombane, Thurles and formerly of Doree, Upperchurch.

Pre-deceased by her Parents Jimmy and Bridget Corbett, husband Jack, son Michael and daughter in law Slovika.

Deeply regretted by sons and daughter Tom, Jim, Margaret (Gildea), Gerard and John daughters in laws Majella, Lorna and Rosie, son in law James, grandchildren Aidan, Aaron, Jack, Michéal, Caylum, Shona, Oran, Jamesie and Tom, brother Paddy Corbett and sisters in laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relative, friends and neighbours especially her good friend Bridie Carew.

Reposing at O’ Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Drombane on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilvalure Cemetery, Drombane.

Maura’s Mass will be livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/