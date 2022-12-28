Maura O’Sullivan (nee Shanahan), Ardfinnan & Roscrea

Kilballygorman, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Glentara, Roscrea.

Maura died peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family on December 27th.

Predeceased by her husband Matt, her parents Martin and Julia, sisters Delia, Alice and Margaret and brother Pat, R.I.P.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken daughters and sons, Marian, Teresa, Liam, Eilís, Anne, Michael and Gerard, by her 17 cherished grandchildren, her loving sisters, Sheila, Eileen and and Anne, brothers Liam and Michael, her beloved Aunt Nell Hynes, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and many dear friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilís.

Reposing at her residence (E91 E659) on Thursday 29th from 2.00pm to 6.00pm and also on Friday 30th from 2.00pm to 6pm, followed by removal to Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan for 7.00pm on Friday evening.

Requiem mass at 11.00am on Saturday 31st following which Maura will be laid to rest in St Finnian’s Cemetery, Mass may be watched live via ArdfinnanChurch live stream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.