Maura McLoughlin nee Cunningham, Roscrea

Ballybrack, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of all the staff of Esker Rí Nursing Home, Clara and surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Paddy, her sisters Bernadette and Ann and brother John.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family Mary, Philip, Paraic and Aoife, son-in-law Mike, daughter-in-law Rosaleen, grandchildren whom she adored, Tracy, Claire, Alan, David, Darragh and Eoghan, twin great grandsons Lochlan and Caolan, her brother Jim, sisters-in-law Brenda and Molly, cousin Ann Tuohy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home (E53 NY70) on Wednesday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

House strictly private please.