Maura ‘Margaret’ Dooley (nee Burns), Borrisokane

Maura ‘Margaret’ Dooley nee Burns

Milford, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her daughters Maree, Majella, Gráinne, Olive, and her sons Viv and Paul, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Nonie and Nuala, her brothers Willie and Mike, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Removal from Milford on Friday morning, 14th of May, to SS.Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Nenagh Road Cemetery, Borrisokane.

The mass can be viewed on www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane/

Maura’s funeral shall be in accordance with the current Covid19 regulations.

Please adhere to government and HSE guidelines.

