Maura Lynch (nee Ryan), Clonmel

Shamrock Hill, Clonmel and formerly Carhue Bridge, Dundrum.

Maura passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, in the presence of her loving family.

She is pre-deceased by her husband Tomás O’Loingsigh her parents Michael and Nora (nee Murphy), her brothers Maurice, Andrew and Brendan and her sister Joan (PBVM). Cherished mother of Bríd, Enda, Michael and Tomás and proud grandmother of Tom, Maeve, Rory and Matthew and great-grandson Matthew, she is deeply regretted and much loved by her sisters Treasa (Curtis) and Phil (O’Regan), sister-in-law Wally (Ryan) and brother-in-law Ben (O’Loingsigh), sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and her caring neighbours.

She will also be fondly remembered by her former teaching colleagues in Ss. Peter & Paul’s School, Clonmel.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please