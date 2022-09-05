Maura Lawrence (née O’Donnell, Carrick-on-Suir

Mothel Road Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Waterford / Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Suddenly In the loving care of Sonas Nursing Home, Carrick Beg.

Predeceased by her husband, John, and son, Hugo. Beloved mother of Frank, Tony and Des and grandmother of Stacey.

Sadly missed by her brother, Vincent, and sister, Kathleen, extended Lawrence and O’Donnell families, cousins and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Molleran’s Church, Carrick Beg for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Wednesday, 7 September, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only.