Maura Hegney nee English, Thurles

10 Collins Park, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by her husband Joe and brother Willie.

Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family; son Shay, daughters Maria (Carroll), Caroline (Loughnane) and Annette (Dowling), grandchildren Hazel, Tima, Jack, Dan, Kayleigh, Emily, Holly and Mila, daughters in law Masha, sons in law Tony, Shea and Michael, sisters Margaret and Helen, brothers Jimmy and Michael, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 3pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Bohernanave Church, Thurles on Saturday at 9.30 for Requiem Mass at 10 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Maura’s Mass will be livestreamed on www.thurlesparish.ie

