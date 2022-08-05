Maura Fox, Puckane and Dublin

Luska, Puckane and Monkstown, Dublin.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of The Dean Maxwell Home.

Predeceased by her parents Anthony and Kate Fox and her sister Olive.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Olive, brothers Ned, Tom and Anthony, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Marie and Alice, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Sunday to St. Barron’s Church, Kilbarron for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Kilbarron Cemetery.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and community of the Dean Maxwell Home who became Maura’s second family.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.