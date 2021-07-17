Maura Doyle nee Quinn, Nenagh and Dublin

Brookville Green, Nenagh & formerly of Churchtown, Dublin

In her 100th year.

July 17th 2021 peacefully in the loving care of her family at home.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Christy & her daughter Doreen. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Danny, John & Christopher (Alicante) daughter’s Marian, Gerardine, Maura & Patricia, sister Dorrie, sons in law , daughter in law nephews, nieces, 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, relatives & many friends.

R.I.P.

Funeral arriving on Monday afternoon at 12.45 p.m. for funeral mass at 1p.m. in St. Mary of the Rosary church Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney new cemetery.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony, on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

There will be an opportunity for the community to show support and to remember Maura by being present on the route, socially distanced, as the funeral cortege leaves the family home on Monday afternoon at 12.30pm en route to St. Mary of the Rosary church.

To keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging.

