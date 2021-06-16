Maura Butler (nee Wade), Urlingford

Maura Butler (nee Wade)

Pine Grove, St. Joseph’s Terrace, Urlingford, Co Kilkenny.

Reposing at Doyle’s Funeral Home, Urlingford on Thursday evening from 5.30 until 7.30.

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving for requiem mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery.

House private please.

