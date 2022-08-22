Maura Blackmore nee Dunphy, Ballingarry

Crohane, Ballingarry, Thurles

20th August 2022. Suddenly & peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

In her 95th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mick, baby daughter Mary, sister Alice, brothers Nick, Joe & Martin.

Survived by her loving brother Bill, sisters Nan, Kitty, Gretta, Agnes, Teresa, Phyllis & Frances, brothers-in-law Bill, James, Peter & Roberto. Much loved mother of Ursula, Jim, Ann (Dublin), Olive (Ballygar), John & Tom, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Margaret & Allison, sons-in-law Seán & Peter, adored granny to Colm, Hazel, Anna, Charlie, Sean, Gemma, Juilana, Michael, Simon, James, Isobel & Tommy, granddaughter-in-law Karen. Sadly missed by her great neighbours, wide circle of friends and very kind carers.

May her gentle and kind soul rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (E41 WOX2) this Tuesday evening from 4 to 8 o’clock.

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption Ballingarry on Wednesday morning at 11.15 for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Lismolin Cemetery.