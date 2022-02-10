Matty Bourke, Drombane

Drombane Cross, Drombane, Thurles

In the loving care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing home Holycross.

Beloved husband of the late Maureen.

Pre deceased by his brother Eddie, sisters Sadie and Sylvie.

Loving father to Terence, Padraig and Tony. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters in law Catherine and Amanda, grandchildren Alanna, Ava, Maebh and Erin, Sisters Peggy, Anna and Aileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’ Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Arriving to St. Mary’s church Drombane on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30. Burial afterwards in Kilvalure cemetery.

Matty’s mass can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence