Matthew (Matty) Waters, Carrick on Suir

Ballyrichard Court, Carrick-on-Suir

25th June 2024 peacefully.

Pre-deceased by his wife Mary, brothers and sister.

Deeply regretted by his children Matty, Michael and Jackie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, Margaret Anne and Denise, son-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May Matty rest in peace.

Matty will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Thursday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on Suir on Friday for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery Carrick on Suir.