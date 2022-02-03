Matthew (Matty) Nolan, Nenagh

Ciamaltha Road Nenagh.

Died at home on February 1st.

Pre-deceased by his beloved parents Jack and Peg. Will be sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters John, Ger, Pascal, Margaret and Caroline, sister-in-law Josephine, Nieces and nephews Sarah-Jane, Susan, Jack, Shannon, Nicola, Siobhan, Joanna, Billy, Daniel-Jack and Katie and aunt Julie-Anne, extended family relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Saturday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Remains arriving at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Sunday for Requiem mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Old Graveyard.

Those who cannot attend may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio 106.2 Fm.

