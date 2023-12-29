Matthew (Matty) Mulqueen – Connolly Street Nenagh

Suddenly, at home, on 28th December. Recently predeceased by his father Tom. Will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Annmarie and Ciara and their mother Deirdre and her brother Mark, his Mam Kathleen, brothers Thomas, Finbarr, Philip, Joseph, Colm and sister Kathryn, brother in law Finbarr, sisters in law Anne, Deirdre, Breda and Mary, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Matthew Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Sunday (New Years Eve) from 4 o’c to 6 o’c.

His remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Monday (New Years Day) for Requiem mass at 11 o’c.

Followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie