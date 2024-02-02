Matthew (Matt) Ryan, Thurles

57 Seán Treacy Avenue and formerly Tonagha, Thurles.

31st January, 2024. Predeceased by his parents.

Will be sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Eileen, daughter Marie and son Shane, son-in-law Garreth, his adored grandchildren Kirsten, Ryan, Aaryn and Conor, his sisters Marian, Bernie and Colette, brothers Michael and Neil, his nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family and his many former work colleagues in Bord na Mona, Littleton and his loyal canine companion Molly.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Upper Kickham Street, Dublin Road, Thurles on Saturday evening from 5 to 7pm to arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11 followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.