Matthew (Matt) Patterson, Borrisoleigh

4 Lios Padraig, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

October 12th 2021, in the loving care of the Staff at the Sacred heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick.

Predeceased by his sister Molly.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Neddie and Mick, sister Ann, Nephews, Nieces, relatives, neighbours and Friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday to the sacred Heart Church Borrisoleigh for requiem mass at 11am.

Interment in St. Brigid’s Cemetery afterwards.

Message of condolence can be added on the link below.

Matt’s mass will be live streamed on www.churchcamlive/borrisoleigh.

