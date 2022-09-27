Matthew (Matt) O’Sullivan, Ardfinnan and Kerry

Killballygorman, Ardfinnan, Clonmel and formerly of Kinard, Lispole, Co. Kerry

On Tuesday 27th September 2022.

Matt (Maitias) died peacefully at home in the presence of his loving wife Maura and family.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary (Minnie) brothers Patty, Jimmy, Seán and Micheál, sisters Carmel, Maura and Eileen.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken wife, sons and daughters, Marian, Teresa, Liam, Eilís, Anne, Michael and Gerard, by his 17 grandchildren, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, his sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (E91 E659) on Wednesday until 6.30pm followed by removal to the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan for 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday followed by burial in St Finnian’s Cemetery. The funeral mass may be viewed live via Ardfinnan Church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to South Tipperary Hospice.