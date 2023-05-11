Matthew Kennedy, Templederry

Ballincara Templederry.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice surrounded by his family on May 10th 2023.

Predeceased by his beloved infant sister Loretta.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maudie and cherished sons Matthew, Seamus & John. His sisters Bridget, Joan & Patricia. Grandchildren Brooke, Clara & Flynn, Daughter in law Lisa. Brothers in law, sister in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Matt Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

His remains will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Templederry on Saturday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Followed by burial afterwards in Templederry New Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice.