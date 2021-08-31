Matt Reidy, Carrigatoher

Matt Reidy

Gortmore, Carrigatoher, Nenagh. Peacefully on Aug 29th in the wonderful care of the management & staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing home.

Predeceased by his beloved brothers Mick, Tom, Pat & Johnny and his sister’s Bridie McNamara and Mary Ingleson. Nephews Johnny Reidy and Les Ingleson. Sadly missed by his sisters Peggy Kennedy (Ballintenoe), sisters in law Emma Reidy and Betty Reidy. Nieces. nephews, his carers Denis & Majella Kennedy., relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. May Matt Rest In Peace.

Reposing for family and friends takes place this Wednesday at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh from 5-7pm.

Remains arriving on Thursday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in Burgess Graveyard, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

The livestream of his Requiem mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

