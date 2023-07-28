Matt Moore, Roscrea and Oldcastle

Killavilla, Roscrea, Co Offaly and late of Ballinacree, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

Died 27th July 2023.

Peacefully with his loving family by his side, in the care of the staff of Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Predeceased by his son Brendan.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Nuala, his doting children Geraldine, Bernie, Maureen, Carmel, Angela and Chris, his adoring grandchildren Joanne, Aoife, Ciarán, Conal, Andrew, Ciarán, Killian, Fionnuala, Michael, Coleen, Daithí, Diarmuid, Chloe, Jake and Megan, his sons in law, daughter in law, his dear sisters, brothers, relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of loyal friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Doyle’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 RX08) on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

Private removal from his residence on Sunday morning, arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Requiem mass at 11.30.

Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.stcronanscluster.ie