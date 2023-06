Railway Close, Kilsheelan

Reposing at his residence this Thursday evening from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Removal on Friday morning to St.Mary’s church, Gambonsfield arriving at 11.50 o’clock for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to The Stroke Unit at Tipperary University Hospital or the Irish Wheelchair Association.

House private on Friday morning please.