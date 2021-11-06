Maryanne Commins (nee Corbett), Thurles & Rossmore

Moyne Rd., Thurles and formerly The Spa, Turraheen, Rossmore.

Maryanne, peacefully at home after an illness bravely borne surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her parents Paddy and Annie Mary, brothers Ned, Johnny and Bill, sister Josephine.

She will be dearly missed by her adoring husband Ned, son Tommy, daughter Anne, her adored grandchildren Oran, Doireann and Diarmuid, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Emer, brothers Mick and Tommy, sisters Nora (Lyons) and Teresa (Droney), uncle Michael O’Dwyer and aunt-in-law Bridie O’Dwyer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Maryanne’s funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie.

Please comply with Covid 19 restrictions regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

House private on Monday morning please.

