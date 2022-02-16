Mary Walsh (nee Wall), Ballymacarbry

Mary Walsh (nee Wall)

St Martin’s Place, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford.

Mary passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St Enda’s Unit, St Joseph’s Hospital, Dungarvan on Wednesday morning. Pre-deceased by her husband Tom and brother Thomas she will be sadly missed by her sons Paddy and Billy, grandchildren Liam, Joseph, Patrick, Thomas, Mairéad, Karen, Claire & Michael, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Elizabeth & Mary Teresa, aunt Phyllis (Hackett), sister-in-law Joan (Wall), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater, with Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab FOURMILEWATER.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding face covering and hand shaking.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence