Mary Walsh (nee Vincent), Cahir

Abbey Crescent and Kilcoran, Cahir.

Mary passed away unexpectedly.

Predeceased by her Infant son Liam & her parents Eileen & Michael Vincent.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband John, sons Michael & Paul, her daughters Elaine & Rachel, daughter in law Ann Marie, sons in law Colin & Tom, brothers Tommy, Tony & Mikey, sisters Patricia, Bernie & Joan, uncles Gerard, Tom & Seamus Hawkins, aunt Emily, her cherished grandchildren Dylan, Nathan, John, Darren, Danielle, Sophie, Nicole, Isabelle, Jake & Eva., brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir, on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Mary’s funeral cortège will leave her home on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cahir, for Mass at 12 noon after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

