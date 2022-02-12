Mary Wall (née Coughlan), Carrick-on-Suir

Mountain view, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Richie, and loving mother to Keith, Margaret, Ann Marie and the late Peter, sisters Philomena, Freda and Rita, brothers Tony, Danny, Noel, Nicholas, Francis and Martin, Grandchildren Dylan, PJ, Kyran, Scott and Jodey, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s funeral home Carrick-on-Suir on Monday the 14th February from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Arriving at St. Molleran’s Church Carrick beg on Tuesday the 15th February for requiem mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence