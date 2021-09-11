Mary Tuohy, Roscrea

Mountheaton, Roscrea.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Joe, brothers and sisters.

Deeply regretted by her sons Sam, Joey and Paddy, daughters Angela, Sharon and Nuala, daughters-in-law Paula, Áine and Laura, sons-in-law John, Allen and Damien, grandchildren Danielle, Rachel, Ben, Lauren, Ciara, Arron, Patrick, Kelly, Kate, Lucy, Sarah and Aodhan, brother Tom, sisters Madeline and Josie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbors and many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening from 5-8pm. Private removal on Monday morning at 11.30am. arriving at St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for funeral Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining new cemetery.

