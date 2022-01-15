Mary Troy, (Nee O’Halloran), Birdhil & Portroe

Cappanakeady, Birdhill, , formerly of Castlelough, Portroe, Co. Tipperary. and late of Limerick & Clare Education and Training board.

14th January 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved daughter of the late Con O’Halloran.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Frank, daughter Cora, mother Susan, mother in law Biddens, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, work colleagues, extended family relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Sunday 16th January from 5pm to 7 pm.

Arrival on Monday 17th at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinahinch for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines.

