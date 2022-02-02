Mary Tobin (nee Heffernan), Cahir & Nine Mile House

Mary Tobin nee Heffernan

Park Avenue, Cahir and formerly of Breanormore, Nine Mile House, Carrick on Suir.

Mary passed away unexpectedly at Waterford University Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Harry, her daughter Joan (Hurley) son in law Michael, grandsons Gearóid and Donnacha, extended family and her close circle of friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Thursday evening from 7pm to 8pm.

Funeral cortége will arrive to St. Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am, after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral mass will be live-streamed here – https://www.premvideo.com/funeral-live/

