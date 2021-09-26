Mary Tierney (nee Ryan), Fethard

Bannixtown, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

September 25th 2021, peacefully at home.

Pre deceased by her husband Michael.

Deeply regretted by her sons David and Jimmy, her daughters Breda, Margaret and Katie, her cousin Mary O’ Donnell, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grand daughters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A Funeral Mass in accordance with Covid guidelines will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty, on Tuesday September 28th at 11 o clock , followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

House private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence