Mary Tierney (Née Doolan), Thurles

Clareen, Ballycahill, Thurles.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy.

Deeply regretted by her family Larry, Gerry, Joan (O Mahony) Patrica (Purcell) and Patrick, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law Jody and Dick, daughters in law Sadie and Elenor, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (E41 PR60) on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill on Wednesday morning for Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Holycross Cemetery.

URL of Mass: https://www.churchservices.tv/ballycahill