Mary Teresa Connolly nee Gleeson, Loughmore

Barronstown, Loughmore.

Died on December 31st.

Pre-deceased by her husband Ned and grandson Eddie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Jim, Tom, Michael, Tim, Eamon and Pat, daughters Marion (Gilligan), Ann (Leamy), Phyllis, Margaret (Loughman) and Kathryn, 36 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Nancy (Gleeson), nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at The Church of The Nativity, Loughmore on Sunday evening from 3.30pm to 5pm.

Mary Teresa’s funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of The Nativity, Loughmore on Monday morning at 11am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial after Mass in Loughmore Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at www.premieravproductions.com/loughmore Please comply with Covid 19 restrictions regarding face coverings and social distancing.

