Mary Taylor née Lynch, Carrig

Clohaskin, Lougheen, Carrig and formerly of Carney, Kilbarron, Co. Tipperary.

Passed away suddenly but peacefully, in the care of Ealga Nursing Home, Shinrone, on September 28th, 2023, in her 88th year.

Devoted wife and mother. Pre-deceased earlier this year by her husband (Bill) and son (William).

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter Sarah, son-in-law Alan, nephews, cousins and her extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral to arrive at the Church of the Annunciation, Carrig, on Sunday morning at 9.15am for Funeral Mass at 9.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May her kind and gentle soul Rest In Peace.